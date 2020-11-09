'Reprehensible, Unwarranted & Worrisome': ABVP Issues Statement On Arnab Goswami's Arrest

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday issued a solidarity statement for freedom of speech and in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The statement said that the recent assault on Arnab Goswami and his team and above all, freedom of the press is "reprehensible, unwarranted and worrisome."

"It’s a blot on the very existence of the fundamental right of speech and expression. Today, as a concerned citizen of the nation, it’s an obligation upon us to raise our voice against this suppression. Keeping every other prejudice apart whether you like him or not, despise his very existence, if we don’t stand up today, apparently, it would amount to condonation of suppression itself," it said. The statement also quoted French writer Voltaire who said, "I may not agree with what you have to say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

Arnab Goswami was on Sunday suddenly shifted to Taloja jail after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

