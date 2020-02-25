The Debate
CM Kejriwal Calls For Urgent Meet As Violence In North-east Delhi Escalates

Law & Order

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has called for an urgent meeting at his residence after the violence escalated in North-east Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has called for an urgent meeting at his residence after the violence escalated in North-east Delhi. Taking to the microblogging site, Kejriwal said that he will be meeting the MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas. He also reiterated his appeal for peace. 

READ | Delhi Violence: Amanatullah Khan Questions Amit Shah's Silence, Urges Centre To Hold Talks

On Monday late night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of senior police officers and Home Ministry officials regarding the law and order situation in the country. He directed the officials to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik were some of the prominent officials who attended the meeting. Meanwhile, as per news agency ANI, Shahrukh, the man in the red t-shirt who opened fire at the police during the violence on Monday has been detained.

READ | Head Constable Killed In Clashes Over CAA; Sec 144 Imposed At 10 Locations In N-E Delhi

Violence in northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. A total of five people (4 civilians & 1 police head constable) lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. On Sunday evening, clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

READ | Delhi Traffic Likely To Be Affected, Says Police Advisory In View Of US President's Visit

READ | Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: 1 Constable & 4 Civilians Killed; 105 People Injured

