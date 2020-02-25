Delhi Traffic Likely To Be Affected, Says Police Advisory In View Of US President's Visit

In view of US President Donald Trump's visit to the national capital on February 25, the Delhi traffic police stated that traffic will be affected in some parts of Delhi.

President Trump along with first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner is on his two-day-long India visit that started on February 24. US President's Air Force One touched down Ahmedabad airport on Monday at around 11:37 am where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was waiting to welcome him. Both the leaders went to Sabarmati Ashram directly from the airport and then attended the 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly launched Motera stadium.

In the view of the President's arrival, a traffic advisory from Delhi Traffic Police stated that the traffic is likely to remain heavy in certain parts of the capital.

"From forenoon till around 4 pm on 25th February, the traffic is likely to remain heavy in Moti Bagh, Chanakyapuri, India Gate, and areas around ITO, Delhi Gate and the adjoining areas of Central and New Delhi," read a traffic advisory.

"On February 25 evening, the traffic is likely to remain heavy in Chanakyapuri, RML roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Cantonment, Delhi-Gurgaon Road (NH 48) and adjoining areas," the advisory said.

READ: 'US and India are alike', says Trump; highlights similarities in Constitution

READ: Amid Trump's visit, Google searches on 'where is India', 'what is India' surges in US

Day 2 of US President's maiden India visit

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Trump will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol. He is later scheduled to visit Raj Ghat and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Following that, Trump and PM Modi will hold extensive talks on a range of issues, including defence and trade. Reportedly, India and US were not keen on finalising a trade deal, thus both sides will take a decision on it considering a long-term view. Some defence deals may fructify during Trump's visit, the sources said.

PM Modi will host a lunch for the US President, following which the leaders will hold a media interaction. Trump will then attend events at the US Embassy, including a business summit. US president's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind, following which he will depart for Washington.

President Trump is also expected to meet executives of Indian companies who have considerable business interests in the United States during his visit to the capital at the US embassy in New Delhi. The companies expected to attend the US Embassy talks include the Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries, Tata Sons, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, and Mahindra.

READ: Sneak peek to the best photos of Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad

READ: "Taj Mahal inspires awe...": Here's what US President Donald Trump wrote in the guest book