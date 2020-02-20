Delhi Court Seeks Tihar Jail's Reply On Nirbhaya Convict's Plea Claiming 'schizophrenia'

A Delhi court on Thursday sought response from Tihar jail authorities on a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. Accused named Vinay Sharma had filed a petition seeking better treatment for his claimed mental illness, schizophrenia and head, and arm injuries.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana directed the prison authorities to file its reply on the plea. According to prison officials, Vinay had injured himself by banging his head against a wall of his cell in Tihar Jail, The incident happened in jail number 3 on Sunday afternoon, they said, adding that he got some minor injuries and was treated inside the prison premises.

Third death warrant issued

The Patiala House court on February 17 issued a third death warrant for the Nirbhaya convicts. As per the warrant, the Nirbhaya rapists will be hanged on March 3. This came after Patiala House Court heard the arguments of both the prosecutor and the counsels for rapists. The Supreme Court has rejected all convicts' review petition while the President has rejected three mercy pleas. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is pending. Previously, the Patiala House court had set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

About the Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was heinously mutilated and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later, with the entire nation praying for her by way of mass demonstrations and candle-light marches.

