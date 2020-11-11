Attempt To Scuttle Arnab's Plea In SC; SCBA President's Letter Countered By predecessor

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave sought to scuttle the SC's hearing on Arnab Goswami's plea challenging the rejection of his interim bail petition. In a letter addressed to SC Secretary General, Dave lodged a strong protest with the urgent listing of Arnab's Special Leave Petition. While claiming that he did not want to interfere with Arnab's right to move the Supreme Court, he accused the top court of selectively listing matters for the last 8 months. He has since been countered by an ever-growing list of senior lawyers.

Attempting to claim that "special preference" was given to Arnab whenever he approached the apex court, Dave mentioned that many Advocates on Record had told him that matters filed by them do get listed for weeks and months. He questioned the SC Secretary General on why the "selective listing" of matters is taking place despite the system being computerized and asked the SC Secretary General to place his letter before the two-judge bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee which is hearing Arnab's petition.

Ex-SCBA president reacts to Dave's letter

Former Additional Solicitor General of India Vikas Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Dave's letter. The ex-SCBA president opined that matters concerning individual liberty should be listed even during a holiday. To buttress his point, Singh recalled that he had got journalist Vinod Dua's matter listed in the apex court during the vacation. Maintaining that the top court was correct in hearing Arnab's plea out of turn, he added that the SC should make an exception in every case involving infringement of personal liberty.

Ex-SCBA president Vikas Singh remarked, "I had also got Vinod Dua's matter listed during the vacation. Of course, it was no so easy as in the case of Arnab Goswami. But it was definitely listed in the vacation. I personally feel that every individual should have his personal liberty matter listed even on a holiday. Because these are matters of the moment and if one feels that there is an infringement of his personal liberty, then the Supreme Court should always do the exception in every case. I personally feel that it was done rightly in the case of Vinod Dua. It was rightly done in the case of Arnab Goswami. It should be done for every individual. It should not be restricted to journalists but done for everybody. There is nothing wrong with the Supreme Court hearing this matter out of turn."

#IndiaWithArnab | Every individual should have his personal liberty matter listed even on a holiday, these are matters of the moment: Vikas Singh, Senior Advocate pic.twitter.com/cueeT0xcoC — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

#IndiaWithArnab | I welcome the decision taken by SC to hear this matter, there is an urgency. Personal liberty of Arnab is at stake and his rights have been violated: @GauravBH - Advocate, SC and Ex Secy, SCBA pic.twitter.com/jslSZMEKqq — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

#IndiaWithArnab | Bar Council is a statutory body. It is not the job of the President of the Bar Association to intervene. It is Arnab's fundamental right to approach the Supreme Court: KK Manan, Sr. Advocate pic.twitter.com/RKRJzTEuF2 — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020

#IndiaWithArnab | Seeing the urgency, the matter has been listed in the court. There is no malice in it, it is a regular practice. This letter has an ulterior motive: Rajdeep Majumdar, Senior Lawyer pic.twitter.com/Hm5QczMbj2 — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2020