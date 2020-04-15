Priyanka Vadra Breaks Silence On Bandra Incident; Attacks PM Modi Amid Covid Lockdown

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he took decisions without considering the plight of migrant labourers and the poor, amid nationwide lockdown which is now extended till May 3.

Vadra castigated the government for not arranging special trains for the migrants and questioned why the railway ticket booking continued during the nationwide lockdown. She also expressed displeasure on the use of force against those who gathered in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday.

READ | Mumbai Police detains Vinay Dubey over post calling for agitation against lockdown

Taking to Twitter, Vadra further attacked the government and said that migrants are out of money and ration stock, that they are feeling insecure and want to go home. The labourers should be provided with all facilities as they are the backbone of the country, she added.

READ | Coronavirus hotspot areas in Mumbai- List of highly affected wards in the city

आख़िर हर बार हर विपत्ति गरीबों और मजदूरों पर ही क्यों टूटती है? उनकी स्थिति को ध्यान में रखकर फैसले क्यों नहीं लिए जाते? उन्हें भगवान भरोसे क्यों छोड़ दिया जाता है? लॉकडाउन के दौरान रेलवे टिकटों की बुकिंग क्यों जारी थी? स्पेशल ट्रेनों का इंतजाम क्यों नहीं किया गया? उनके पैसे..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 15, 2020

..खत्म हो रहे हैं, स्टॉक का राशन खत्म हो रहा है, वे असुरक्षित महसूस कर रहे हैं-घर गाँव जाना चाहते हैं। इसकी व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए थी।



अभी भी सही प्लानिंग के साथ इनकी मदद की व्यवस्था की जा सकती है। मजदूर इस देश की रीढ़ की हड्डी हैं। @narendramodi जी भगवान के लिए इनकी मदद कीजिए। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 15, 2020

READ | Uddhav govt launches probe into rumour of Covid train for migrants after Bandra incident

Congress leader Anand Sharma also appealed to the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and the administration to give the migrants and labourers back their dignity and rights. He said give them roti and not Lathi. Sharma further said it is heart-rending to see the plight of migrant labourers and workers.

Heart rendering to see the plight of migrant labour and workers- starving children, hungry men and women, desperately waiting for food and relief. This inhumane treatment of our poor countrymen is a shame and blot on Indian democracy. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) April 14, 2020

Appealing to the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers and the administration, give them back their dignity and rights. Give them Roti, not Lathi. This repression is an unforgivable crime against humanity. #wakeupindia — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) April 14, 2020

About the Bandra Incident

Around 1,500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, said the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police resorted to lathi-charge when sections of the restive hordes threatened to go out of control amid the Covid crisis.

READ | As Aaditya blames Centre for Bandra incident, Sena praises PM Modi's COVID lockdown speech