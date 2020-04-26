Two Judges Embark On 2,000 Km Road-trips Each To Take Charge As High Court Chief Justices

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus, two judges have embarked on a road journey of approximately 2,000 km to take charge as the High Court Chief Justices in separate corners of the country. According to PTI, the two judges -- Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Biswanath Somadder -- embarked their journeys to Mumbai and Shillong respectively.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind had elevated Justice Dipankar Datta as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court and appointed Justice Biswanath Somadder as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Read: Mumbai Police head constable tragically falls to Covid; force offers prayers for his soul

About the judges' journey

Justice Dipankar Datta left for Mumbai on Saturday morning from Kolkata with his son. He is set to reach by Monday afternoon with overnight breaks on the way. Meanwhile, Justice Biswanath Somadder is driving to Shillong via Kolkata from Prayagraj along with his wife. He left on Friday evening in an official car with a chauffeur by his side, and is taking charge of the wheels from time to time. Justice Somadder is scheduled to reach Shillong by Sunday afternoon.

Read: 'Exemplary & inspiring gesture': PM Modi thanks SC judges for PM-CARES fund contribution

While Justice Dipankar Datta has served as a senior judge of Calcutta High Court, Justice Biswanath Somadder has served at the Allahabad High Court.

Read: Sambit Patra responds as Shaheen Bagh writes to SC Judges over eviction due to Coronavirus

Read: Plea in Delhi HC for feeding stray dogs and other animals during lockdown

(With PTI Inputs)