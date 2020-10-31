Bengaluru Riots Accused Former Mayor R Sampath Raj Missing, CCB Issues Notice To Hospital

Bengaluru Police on Friday said that Former Mayor and sitting Congress corporator R Sampath Raj, who is an accused in the Bengaluru riots case, is 'absconding' after he was discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. The police further informed that it had learnt about the discharge of Sampat Raj after Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) of Police Venugopal visited the hospital on October 28. Venugopal told PTI that the police authorities are actively searching for the accused.

Venugopal told PTI, "Yes, he is absconding. We are looking for him."

'The main accuse in Bengaluru riots is missing'

While speaking to PTI, Venugopal said that Central Crime Branch (CCB) authorities on October 7 had issued a notice to the hospital asking them to inform the police before discharging the main accused of the Bengaluru riots. 'But, as the hospital failed to inform the police, CCB has again issued a notice to the hospital,' he added. Currently, CCB along with the local police is looking for Sampath Raj.

Bengaluru riots

At around 8.30 pm on August 11, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A mob of more than 1000 people gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on August 12, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

So far, more than 400 persons have been arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. This includes the Social Democratic Party of India leader Muzammil Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. On August 17, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government would assess the damages caused to public and private property and recover the costs from the culprits.

(With PTI inputs)