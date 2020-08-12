Bengaluru Violence: BJP Minister CT Ravi Vows 'asset Recovery From Rioters' Like Yogi Govt

Hitting out at the rioters, Karnataka minister CT Ravi, on Wednesday, stated that the Karnataka government would recover damages inflicted to public property from the rioters. Comparing the move to the Yogi Adityanath-led movement, Ravi alleged that the 'riot was planned and that petrol bombs were used'. An inquiry has been initiated into the issue and 146 people have been arrested into the riots.

What are the Bengaluru riots?

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa promised strict action against the culprits, but the Congress has blamed the government for inaction. MLA Srinivasamurthy, whose house was burnt, demanded additional security. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Social Democratic Party of India leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.

UP's ordinance to recover damages

In December 2019, violence began in UP when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. In response to these acts, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government issued notices to over 300 people for the recovery of damages allegedly caused to public property during several violent protests in the state.

In several cases, the Allahabad High Court stayed the order issued by district magistrates to recover damages from several individuals. Moreover, several pleas were moved in the Supreme court - challenging the validity of the Adityanath government's orders. Doubling down on its order, the UP government passed the 'Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020' for recovery of damage to public or private property during hartal, bandhs, riots, public commotion, protests.