Bengaluru Violence: Surjewala Issues Strong Condemnation, Slams Law & Order Situation

On Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala strongly condemned the violence in Bengaluru that erupted over a communal social media post. He alleged that this showcased the complete failure of the law and order machinery in Karnataka. Thereafter, he slammed the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government for not taking swift action to quell the violence. Maintaining that the police did not respond in time, the Congress spokesperson contended that responsibility must be fixed for the death of three people.

.#bengaluruviolence , riots & arson is reprehensible, condemnable & unacceptable.



It is complete failure of law & order machinery & rule of law.



Was Yediyurappa Govt sleeping or waiting for violence to happen?



Why did police not act in time?



Who is responsible for 3 deaths? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 12, 2020

Violence in Bengaluru

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media. Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed that 110 people were arrested for arson, stone-pelting, and attacking the police. He added that Naveen had been arrested as well. Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy revealed that his house had been set on fire. Calling upon the police to probe and take action against the culprits, he questioned the safety of the common person in the city. Stressing that the rioters were from outside his constituency, the Congress MLA demanded security.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa promised strict action against the culprits. Contending that the riot was planned in advance, state Minister CT Ravi cited that petrol bombs and stones were used in the destruction of property. He assured that the damages would be recovered from the rioters. As per the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, the Social Democratic Party of India played a key role in the violence. In one video, SDPI leader Syed Ayaz was purportedly seen inciting violence by making inflammatory statements on a loudspeaker.

