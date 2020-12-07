Farmers' Unions State 'Bharat Bandh Till 3 Pm, Will Allow Emergency Services' Amid Protest

Addressing the media ahead of the Bharat Bandh call on Tuesday, the farmers' representatives have reiterated that it will be a 'peaceful' bandh. Protesting against the agriculture laws introduced by the Centre amid the discussions with Centre, farmers' unions have asserting that there will be a 'Chakka Jam' till 3 pm on Tuesday. The Bandh call issued by farmers has also been supported by several Opposition parties as they demanded the withdrawal of the three contentious agrarian laws.

"The bandh will be observed the whole day tomorrow. Chakka jam till 3 PM. It will be a peaceful bandh. We are firm on not allowing any political leaders on our stage," said farmer leader Dr Darshan Pal at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border.

READ | MHA Sends Advisory To States On Dec 8 Bharat Bandh Call; Warns Against Untoward Incidents

Emergency services allowed

Representatives of the peasants have also stated that emergency services will be allowed during the bandh tomorrow. They have also maintained that their movement is apolitical and no politicians will be allowed on the stage amid the demonstrations. The farmers have now been agitating for 12 days at the borders of the national capital in huge numbers.

'Bharat Bandh' till 3 pm Tuesday, but emergency services will be allowed, says farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2020

READ | As Agri Minister Sharad Pawar Wanted APMC Act Amended; So Did Unions: BJP Claims Duplicity

The impasse between the Centre and the farmers' unions continues as the fifth round of talks on Saturday ended inconclusively. The next round of deliberations has been scheduled for December 9. Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. He highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.

READ | Akhilesh Yadav & SP Netas Clash With Cops And Sit On Street Over Farmer Protests; Detained

Home Ministry issues advisory

Indian Tourist Transporters Assn (ITTA) & Delhi Goods Transport Association have also called for strike on December 8 in solidarity with farmers’ protest in Delhi. “51 unions decided to support farmers. Farming & transporting are like 2 sons of a father,” ANI quoted Satish Sherawat, President of ITTA. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to all the states on Monday to maintain law & order situation during the Bandh on Tuesday. In the advisory, the Ministry has asked the states to make sure the 'bandh' takes place peacefully and there are no untoward incidents.

READ | Farmers' Stir: UP CM Yogi Accuses Opposition Of Trying To Create Anarchy, Demands Apology