Shivraj Chouhan Slams 'hypocrisy' Of Congress Over Farm Laws, Cites Pawar's 2011 Letter

Slamming Congress-led Opposition over their stance on the farm laws, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, revealed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had written to him in 2011, seeking amendment in the existing APMC act. Detailing on the letter written by Sharad Pawar, who was the Union Agriculture Minister then, the MP CM stated the Congress has taken a 'complete U-turn' now that the NDA government has implemented exactly what the Congress had been seeking. Chouhan also accused the Congress of instigating the farmers for their political benefit and assured that MSP will not be abolished.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Hyderabad, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today I'll expose the hypocrisy of Congress and other political parties including DMK, AAP, SP, Akali Dal, TMC, Left parties on farm laws. Congress' ship is sinking which is why they are misleading farmers to save their politics. I am presenting a letter to you today by Sharad Pawar, which he had written to me in 2011. I was the Madhya Pradesh CM then, Sharad Pawar was the Agriculture Minister and Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister."

"There is a need to amend the present APMC act on the lines of the model APMC act, 2003 in order to encourage private sector investment in marketing, infrastructure and providing alternate competing marketing channels in the overall interests of the farmers, consumers and agriculture trade," the MP CM quoted from Sharad Pawar's letter to him in 2011.

"After that, Sonia Gandhi - Chairperson of the UPA - the Congress had supported the APMC model act to which she agreed and so did PM Manmohan Singh. In their election manifesto of 2019, Congress also stated that it would amend the APMC act. On December 27, 2013, Rahul Gandhi had stated that as per the APMC act they would de-list fruits and vegetables produce but today when we are doing the same thing, the Congress is trying to instigate farmers. The APMC act allows the farmers to sell their produce outside the APMC mandis," he added.

Highlighting PM Modi's repeated assurance on the MSP, Chouhan assured that MSP will not be terminated 'at any cost'.

"Government stands with the farmers. It will clarify their doubts and resolve their issues. We won’t spare those elements who may try to create chaos in the country under the cover of farmers’ protest," he said.

Chouhan's full briefing:

Congress supports Bharat Bandh

On Sunday, 11 Opposition parties, including the Congress, RJD and the NCP lent their support to the Bharat Bandh call issued by the farmers' unions on December 8, as a part of their agitation against three farm laws introduced by the Centre earlier in September this year. In a press statement released from the CPI(M) office, the Opposition parties have expressed their solidarity with the ongoing protest by the farmers and have demanded the withdrawal of the three agrarian laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill.

"These new agri-laws passed in the Parliament in a brazen anti-democratic manner preventing a structured discussion and voting, threaten India's food security, destroy Indian agriculture and our farmers, lay the basis for the abolishment of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and mortgage Indian agriculture and our markets to the caprices of multi-national agri-business corporates and domestic corporates," the statement read.

The impasse between the Centre and the farmers' unions continues as the fifth round of talks on Saturday ended inconclusively. The next round of deliberations has been scheduled for December 9. Addressing the media on Saturday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asserted that the Minimum Support Price system will continue, he expressed that the Centre's willingness to address concerns regarding this. Moreover, Tomar stated that the Union government will deliberate on all the demands of the farmers. He highlighted the initiatives of the Modi government for ensuring the welfare of farmers and reiterated that it had no intention of abolishing the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees.