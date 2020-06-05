Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh To Hold Countrywide Protest On June 10

RSS-affiliated trade union Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Thursday announced a countrywide protest on June 10 against the Centre's plan to privatize Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). According to the organization, the government was justifying the dire need of money to run the government machinery by privatizing the PSUs. The decision was taken at a two-day meeting of the BMS unions in sectors like coal, defense, railway, postal department, banking, insurance, steel, telecom, power, and other PSUs.

The BMS in a statement said, "The government is trying to justify the privatization of PSUs as it needs money to run the government machinery. It has no moral right or authority to sell national assets created by its predecessors. BMS will launch a nationwide agitation on June 10 under the banner ‘Save Public Sector, Save India'."

The organization further added that the Public Sector's contribution to the national economy has been significant. They further added that the government should start consulting stakeholders to find out other means to address fiscal deficit and revenue generation.

Centre to privatize PSUs

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is aiming to incorporate drastic changed to speed up the growth of the economy in the post-COVID-19 lockdown period, the Centre on May 17 had announced new policies for the PSUs as a part of the economic package. As per the decision, the government will be privatizing all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), except four in strategic sectors.

