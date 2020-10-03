UP CM Yogi Adityanath Recommends CBI Probe Into Hathras Case Amid Nationwide Outrage

In a massive development in the Hathras case, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, has ordered the case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Adityanath has already ordered the suspension of five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral. A 3-member SIT is currently probing into the alleged gangrape of the 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper-caste men.

CM Yogi transfers Hathras case to CBI

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi stated that the 3-member SIT will investigate into all points raised by the victim's family including the alleged gangrape. The five police officers - SP Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal were suspended based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT on Friday - allegedly for the 'midnight funeral'. Moreover, all officers involved in the case will have to undertake narco and polygraph tests, as ordered by the Chief Minister.

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Hathras has been sealed by police and media people or politicians have not been allowed to enter till the SIT completes its probe. After a major protest and two attempts, the Gandhi siblings - Priyanka and Rahul were allowed to visit the victim's home by UP police. Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member of the victim.