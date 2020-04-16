Netizens Heavily Troll RCB As BCCI Confirms Indefinite Suspension Of IPL; Check Memes

As the BCCI ended the uncertainty over the much-anticipated IPL by confirming an indefinite suspension of the 13th edition on Thursday, netizens came down heavily on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the suspensions brought relief for the franchise. The Bengaluru franchise which has been trolled immensely in the past for 'choking' in several seasons of the cash-rich tournament despite having a strong team on paper. The squad has never managed to win any edition of the IPL till date.

Netizens trolled RCB recklessly as they believed that since the IPL has been suspended indefinitely, the side will not have to lose any more matches or face 'humiliation.' The memes shared across social media handles also depicted how fans of other teams are saddened by the suspension of the league while RCB fans breathe a sigh of relief. Here are some of the reactions:

The Bengaluru side which is now captained by Indian skipper Virat Kohli has managed to qualify for the playoffs 5 times in the 13 editions of the IPL. Out of these 5 times, they have ended up as runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Co-incidentally, RCB also holds the record for the highest and lowest totals scored across all editions of the IPL.

IPL in Sri Lanka?

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sri Lanka cricket has reached out to the Indian cricket board suggesting that it is ready to host the 2020 edition in Sri Lanka. According to reports in Sri Lankan Media, Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva has stated that India is likely to look into the neighbouring country's proposal if the COVID-19 threat eases in Sri Lanka in the next few days. President Silva has stated that if the IPL edition is called off, the BCCI and all stakeholders will have to bear more than $500 million losses which is why it would be beneficial to move this edition of the cash-rich tournament to another country like it was in 2009.

