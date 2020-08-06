Bihar Police Writes To BMC Urging Release Of Quarantined Patna SP Vinay Tiwari

As IPS officer Vinay Tiwari continues to remain quarantined in Mumbai, Bihar Police has written to the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal demanding his release. The Bihar Police highlighted its previous notifications informing officials in Mumbai of Tiwari's arrival to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It has also mentioned the Supreme Court's observation on August 5 pertaining to the BMC's action.

In his letter to the BMC commissioner on Thursday, ADG said, "Since the probe has been handed over to the CBI now, I urge you to release Vinay Tiwari from Home Quarantine, so that he can return to Patna and assume his duties. It should be noted that Tiwari has been in Mumbai for less than seven days."

'It is not quarantine but house arrest': Bihar DGP

Lashing out at officials for not releasing IPS officer Vinay Tiwari yet, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has criticised the BMC and Mumbai Police for not adhering to the Supreme Court's order. Pandey remarked that Vinay Tiwari has been placed under 'house arrest' and not quarantined and informed that Patna IG has again written to the BMC demanding Tiwari's immediate release.

"I have not yet interacted with the team that went to Mumbai. Patna IG met them. I had sent a message to the Maharashtra DGP. I told him that Vinay Tiwari has been quarantined while he was only on a 3-day visit. I have not got any response. How will this country run? By a constitution or by the BMC's ego?" he said.

'This Is Wrong': Tiwari

Meanwhile, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has condemned the 'wrongful' action by the officials in Mumbai. Tiwari, who has been sent to lead the Bihar Police's investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, informed that there has been no response from Mumbai officials to the letter written by Patna IG on Monday. He added that the Bihar Police is waiting for a response to chalk out the further course.

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, "It is wrong because I am officially on duty. Patna IG has written a letter to Maharashtra, addressing the issue. This is wrong as per the law. I haven't received any official communication from my seniors yet. We are waiting for a reply from officials in Mumbai to chalk out the further course."

Questions have also been raised on the timing of this move and why other officials from the 4-member Bihar police team were not put into quarantine upon arrival. The Maharashtra Home Minister scarpered when asked about the matter. The Mumbai police is facing unprecedented heat on account of the Bihar police's probe turning up details that are seeming conspicuous by their absence from the previous work done in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

