Disha Salian Death Case: Advocate Vineet Dhanda Moves Supreme Court, Seeks CBI Probe

Just hours after the Supreme Court pronounced its order in the death probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a PIL has been filed before the apex court now in the death case of Disha Salian - Sushant's former manager. The petitioner has sought a detailed investigation report in the death case which has been carried out by Mumbai Police. It also seeks CBI probe into Salian's death as several reports suggested that her case file has been missing or deleted.

In his writ petition to the Supreme Court, petitioner Puneet Kaur Dhanda has quoted Republic TV's report to establish a link between the death cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former Manager.

"People on social and various reports of Republic TV say that Disha and Sushant's case is interconnected. Mr Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita Parikh in an interview to Republic TV revealed that Sushant knew something about Disha's death. He used to utter 'They Will Destroy Me', but never revealed who," the petition reads.

"The humble writ petition under Article 32 of the Constitution of India for issuance of direction of this hon’ble court to the respondents to place on record the detailed investigation report which has been conducted by the Mumbai police in the case of Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager as it was reported that her case file is missing or deleted and after perusal of the same if this hon’ble court finds it unsatisfactorily then the matter may kindly be referred to Central Bureau of Investigation for further investigation," the petition by Puneet Kaur Dhanda seeks.

READ | SC Gives Uddhav Govt 3 Days To Submit Sushant Death Probe Details; No Protection For Rhea

Meanwhile, soon after the SC's order on Wednesday, the Mumbai Police has asked people to approach the Malvani Police station in Malad, if they have any information regarding Disha Salian's accidental death. Salian - Rajput's former manager died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai. The police in its press release has urged people to come forward with any information related to the developments circulating in social media, newspapers etc, and contact the mentioned police officers.

READ | Koena Mitra Shocked At Mumbai Cops' Deletion Of Disha Salian's Folder Amid Sushant Probe

Disha Salian's death & Sushant connection

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Ameet Satam raised questions on Salian's death writing to Mumbai police. He asked if she was ‘pushed’ or ’jumped’ to her death, apart from asking details of an alleged party involving big names. Apart from the aforementioned questions, in his letter to the DCP, he also asked if the CCTV footage of the building and statements of the security guards, neighbours were recorded in the case.

Links between Salian's death and Rajput's death - a week after on June 14 are being made as Sushant was allegedly scared and worried upon hearing the news of Salian's death, as claimed by Rajput’s friend Smita. Controversy also erupted over the Bihar Police team, who have arrived in Mumbai, to probe the Sushant case, allegedly being told by the Malwani Police in Malad, that the details of the Disha case file were deleted. The 34-year-old actor- Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence with no suicide note. While Mumbai police have ruled out foul play in the alleged 'suicide', Bihar police has recommended a transfer of the case to CBI.

READ | Disha Salian Death: BJP MLA Ameet Satam Raises 5 Important Questions In His Letter To DCP