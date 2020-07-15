BJP Leader From Jammu And Kashmir Kidnapped By Terrorists; Forces Launch Manhunt

BJP leader Mehraj-U-Din Malla has been kidnapped and the armed forces have launched a manhunt, it has come to light on Wednesday.

Malla serves as a vice president of the Municipal Committee (MC) Watergam Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, and was abducted by an unknown person on Wednesday morning.

This comes after the shocking attack on former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari and his family on July 8. Jammu and Kashmir Police had said that two Lashkar terrorists were behind the murder of the BJP leader.

The recent attacks on the public representative show the desperation of Pakistan backed terrorists, as in the year 2020 alone, more than 130 terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in various operations across the newly carved Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. While on the other hand, Pakistan is continuously trying to vitiate the peace process in Jammu and Kashmir by sending in trained terrorists to carry out terror attacks in the Hinterland and are continuously carrying out ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

