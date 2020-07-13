West Bengal Police Finds Suicide Note From Pocket Of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy

West Bengal police found a suicide note from the pocket of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy whose hanging dead body in Dinajpur sent shock waves across all party lines in Bengal.

The note mentions the names of two persons and reads, “these two people are responsible for my death”. The names have not being shared by the police as their role need to be investigated.

The hanging body of a Bharatiya Janta Party MLA was found from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal earlier on Monday morning. The lawmaker whose body was found hanging in Bindal village, was earlier a CPI(M) MLA but had changed camps and joined BJP in 2019. His joining took place in Delhi in presence of senior BJP leaders.

Today morning the dead body of MLA Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was detected hanging from the verandah ceiling of a mobile shop at Balia, Deben More, Raigunj, Uttar Dinajpur...(1/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) July 13, 2020

A suicide note is recovered from the shirt pocket of the deceased. Two persons have been named in the note as responsible for his death...(2/3) — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) July 13, 2020

"A suicide note is recovered from the shirt pocket of the deceased. Two persons have been named in the note as responsible for his death. All necessary steps of investigation such as the use of tracker dog, visit of forensic experts are being taken. Post mortem is yet to be done. People are requested not to jump on speculative, biased and judgmental conclusions and to wait for the investigation to complete," read the official statement from West Bengal police.

