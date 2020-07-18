'BJP MLAs In Touch With Congress', Claims Maharashtra Minister Amid Rajasthan Ruckus

Amid political chaos in Rajasthan, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Yashomati Thakur has claimed that among the 105 BJP MLAs in Maharashtra, some are in touch with her party. Taking to Twitter on Friday, in a video message she exuded confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its full term and warned that BJP should focus on keeping its flock together as many of its MLAs are in touch with Congress. She mocked the BJP saying that if names are revealed, there will be an "earthquake".

Hitting out at the opposition BJP over its "lust for power" and "dirty politics", Thakur said that BJP has been attempting to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government since it assumed power. She also said that the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is stable. Thakur also slammed BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that he is surrounded by the people who are outsiders. She was referring to the leaders, who had quit the Congress and the NCP and joined the BJP ahead of the state Assembly polls held last year.

'Over Rs.500 crore collected from Mumbai for toppling Rajasthan govt':Maharashtra Congress

Sachin Sawant demands probe

On Friday, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant claimed that over Rs.500 crore has been collected from Mumbai to topple the Gehlot government in Rajasthan. He was reacting on Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala's accusation of BJP indulging in horse-trading. Without revealing more details, Sawant tweeted that he had spoken to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, urging him to examine this matter and uncover the masterminds.

We have got information that collection of more than ₹500 crores have been done from Mumbai in order to topple the @ashokgehlot51 ji led @INCIndia govt in Rajasthan. I have spoken to @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji and requested him to look into this serious matter to find the masterminds. https://t.co/mXh4afPJZP — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) July 17, 2020

Pilot's comments on Raje's bungalow proof of his frustration: BJP MLAs

Two MLAs suspended

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Surjewala announced the suspension of MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh for being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government. The aforesaid MLAs are a part of the Sachin Pilot camp lodged at a hotel in Haryana. He mentioned that two audio recordings had surfaced in which Sharma, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and another person Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about this conspiracy. Demanding Shekhawat's arrest, he added that chief whip Mahesh Joshi had submitted a complaint to Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group for registration of an FIR in the matter. While Jain has already been arrested by the SOG, both Sharma and Shekhawat have denied that the voice in the tape is theirs.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates

Rajasthan HC adjourns hearing of Pilot's plea

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

Rajasthan HC adjourns Sachin Pilot’s plea till Monday; no action against MLAs till Tuesday