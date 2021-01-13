Nawab Malik's Son-in-law Summoned By NCB, Claims Somaiya; Demands NCP Minister's Response

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday sought a response from Nationalist Congress Party (leader) and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik after the latter's son-in-law was allegedly summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case.

In a tweet, Somaiya said that NCP Minister's son-in-law Samir Khan is under the NCB scanner for his alleged involvement in a drug scam. "Navab Malik Javab Do!!" the BJP leader said in a subsequent tweet.

According to reports, one Sameer Khan has been summoned by NCB for questioning in alleged connection with the seizure of 200 kg of drugs made last week from a British citizen and another person.

A Google Pay transaction of Rs 20,000 allegedly took place between Karan Sajnani and Sameer Khan, which the NCB suspects were payment for drugs. Khan was called to verify the same on Wednesday.

NCB arrests Mumbai's Muchhad Paanwala

On Tuesday, NCB arrested Ramkumar Tewari, one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai, in connection with a drugs case. He was found dealing in banned narcotic substances including ganja, imported contraband, and curated marijuana, some of which were sourced from the US. Half a kilogram of drugs was recovered from Tewari's shop. The owner of 'Muchhad Paanwala' has been sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court in Mumbai.

The NCB has questioned various celebrities of the film industry in the connection with the drugs case, that emerged during the investigation of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The agency has even made arrests, not just of the celebs, but also of alleged drug peddlers across Mumbai.

