Bombay HC To Hear PIL Seeking To Strip Mumbai Police Of Sushant's Case & Transfer To CBI

The Bombay High Court will hear on Tuesday a PIL seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid several allegations of discrepancies in the Mumbai Police's probe into the late actor’s alleged suicide. A bench headed by Bombay HC Chief Justice Dipankar Datta will hear the plea on August 4, for the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput case from the Mumbai Police to the CBI.

In a tweet, Nagpur-based Advocate Raspal Singh Renu announced that he filed the petition in the High Court through Sameet Thakkar and thanked the fans and well-wishers of the late actor for demanding justice to Sushant.

A PIL for transfer of a case from Mumbai Police to CBI, in Sushant Singh Rajput's case would be heard tomorrow by the Mumbai High Court for appropriate orders. It is filed by Sameet Thakkar through me. We thank all of you for good wishes and suggestions for justice to Sushant. — Adv. Raspal Singh Renu (@AdvRaspalRenu) August 3, 2020

Bihar top-cop forcibly quarantined

On Monday, senior IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who was deployed by the Bihar Police to monitor and lead the probe into Sushant's death was forcibly quarantined by the BMC in Mumbai. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar termed the development as 'not right'. Sushant's father has shared the message of concern written to the Mumbai Police Zone 9 DCP as far back as February 25 wherein they had highlighted a threat to Sushant, on account of his closeness to Rhea Chakraborty, but this didn't result in any action by the force as it wasn't a 'written complaint'. However, there is no word on why the Mumbai Police hasn't investigated the angles in the complaint since Sushant's death on June 14, or why Disha Salian's death case folder was 'inadvertently deleted' when the Bihar police sought it.

Rhea's plea in Supreme Court

Rhea Chakraborty had moved the Supreme Court after Sushant's father named her and 5 others as accused for abetment of suicide in the FIR filed in Patna. She has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai, which is a departure of her pervious stand wherein she wanted the case handed to the CBI and had even appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah for the same. The Maharashtra government, Sushant's father and Bihar Police have filed caveats seeking to be heard before the one-judge bench passes any order. A previous plea in the Supreme Court seeking CBI probe was dismissed as the PIL litigant was deemed to have no locus-standi in the matter.

