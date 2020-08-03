'Sushant's Relative Sent Messages': Mumbai Police Admits, Rues Absence Of Formal Complaint

On Monday, the Mumbai Police issued a clarification on KK Singh's claim that the Bandra Police had been alerted in February about the danger to his son Sushant Singh Rajput's life. Mentioning that the Bandra Police station was investigating the case of Rajput's accidental death, the Police maintained that no written complaint had been issued to the aforesaid Police station. At the same time, the Mumbai Police acknowledged that the Chhichhore actor's brother-in-law OP Singh had sent some WhatsApp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter.

It recalled that the DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him to file a written complaint without which no action could be taken. According to the Mumbai Police, Rajput's relative wanted this issue to be resolved informally. In response to this, the DCP Zone 9 reportedly told him that this was not possible.

Here is the full statement by Mumbai Police:

Sushant's father issues video message

Earlier in the day, Sushant's father alleged that the Mumbai Police did not do anything despite being alerted on February 25. He added that the Mumbai Police failed to take action in the case of his son's death despite the passage of 40 days. Highlighting the Patna Police's immediate action, he thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha for standing by the truth.

Sushant’s father KK Singh stated, “I had alerted the Bandra Police on February 25 that my son’s life was in danger. However, they did not do anything. My son passed away on June 14, so we urged to take action against those who were named in the request on February 25, but they did not take action in 40 days. So I went to the police station in Patna and registered a case and Patna police has immediately taken action. However, the culprits are now running away. The Patna Police needs to be helped. I want to thank honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha for standing by the truth.”

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed the WhatsApp conversation between Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law and a Bandra Police officer from February 2020. The purported message from the Dil Bechara actor's brother-in-law claims that Sushant wanted to be "rescued". Alleging that Rhea Chakraborty sacked all the loyal team members of Sushant, OP Singh made a reference to the allegation that the Chhichhore actor had surrendered to a "manipulative group of people" and that his life was at risk.

