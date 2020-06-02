Bangladeshi Tries To Reach Pak Via India Without Passport; Gets Arrested By BSF In Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday arrested a Bangladeshi from police check post near Attari in Punjab without a passport. According to the Punjab Police, the accused has travelled to Kolkata and then came to Punjab without a passport.

"He travelled without a passport to Kolkata, from there he reached here. He claims he fell in love with a woman from Karachi over social media who told him that her family was getting her married," said Sub-Inspector A Singh, Amritsar.

DG BSF visits Indo-Pak border

Last week, BSF DG SS Deswal visited the area of Jammu frontier to review the border domination plan. During his visit, officials informed him the complexities of management of Jammu border under the prevailing security scenario.

"DG BSF also reviewed the border domination plan. DG BSF visited the critical areas of entire border stretch and held discussions with various sector/unit commanders, senior Police officers regarding border domination and other security measures being adopted," the BSF said in a press release.

(With ANI inputs)