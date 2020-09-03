Sushant Death Probe: CBI Issues First Statement; Puts An End To 'suicide Theory' Reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday released the first statement after taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In the statement, CBI countered the 'fake news' narrative and asserted that 'no details have been shared' with anyone.

The CBI stated that the 'speculative reports' run by some channels and clarified that 'no spokesperson or any team member has spoken or shared details of the ongoing investigation with media.' CBI's statement comes after few reports claimed that 'CBI officers independently informed about not having found any proof of homicide in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.'

STATEMENT

The CBI is conducting investigation related to death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic and professional way. Certain media reports attributed to CBI investigation are speculative and not based on facts. It is reiterated that as a matter of Policy, CBI does not share details of ongoing investigation. CBI spokesperson or any team member has not shared any details of investigation with media. The details being reported and attributed to CBI are not credible. It is requested that media may please confirm details from CBI Spokesperson before quoting CBI.

CBI UPDATE

The CBI on Thursday questioned late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist Susan Walker for the first time on Thursday in connection with the film star's death. The probe agency also questioned actress Rhea Chakraborty's father for the third consecutive day. Susan Walker reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probe team is stationed, around 1 pm and left the place around 8 pm. She was questioned for the first time.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajeet Chakraborty arrived at the guest house around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a police vehicle. He left the place around 3.30 pm.

The actress, who was earlier questioned for around 35 hours over four days, and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was also grilled by the CBI, were not questioned on Thursday. However, the probe team quizzed Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and domestic help Deepesh Sawant during the day.

ABOUT THE CASE

After Rajput's demise, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death and recorded statements of over 50 people. The late actor's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money.

The Supreme Court last month upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the CBI. On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said it has arrested two alleged contraband dealers in connection with the drugs trafficking case linked to the case of Rajput's death.

The role of Rhea Chakraborty's brother and his purported links with people nabbed by NCB are under the scanner of the agency and he is expected to be summoned for questioning soon, officials said.

(with PTI inputs)