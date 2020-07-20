Calcutta HC Rejects Plea Seeking CBI Probe Into The Death Of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy

On Monday, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta HC rejected a plea filed by Chandima Roy seeking a CBI probe into the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy. The court stated that a medical board comprising the Calcutta Medical College's forensic science division head would give a second opinion on Roy's post mortem report within 14 days. Moreover, it added that the additional director general of the Crime Investigation Department would monitor the probe.

As per reports, Chandima Roy's lawyer informed the media that an appeal would be filed before a division bench of the Calcutta HC. In the petition, Roy had alleged that her husband's killing was a case of preplanned murder. She claimed that the state police had concluded the cause of death even before the post mortem report came out and also questioned its findings.

BJP MLA found dead

Debendra Nath Roy, who won from the Hemtabad constituency on a CPI(M) ticket in 2016, joined BJP in 2019. On the morning of July 13, he was found hanging in front of a tea shop in Uttar Dinajpur district, close to 1 km from his home. Reportedly, some people on motorbikes had called him out at 1 am, after which he did not return. Mentioning that a suicide note had been recovered, the Uttar Dinajpur SP stated that it appeared to be a case of suicide. As per the police, Roy was duped by his business partners.

TMC delegation calls on President Kovind

Amid BJP's sustained attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, a TMC delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien called on President Ram Nath Kovind on July 15. He handed over a letter from the West Bengal CM regarding the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy to the President. Expressing her sorrow on Roy's demise, she refuted BJP's contention that it was a political case. She maintained that her government had taken all necessary action immediately for a comprehensive probe. She added that the case had been handed over to the CID for proper investigation.

