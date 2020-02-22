FIR Filed Against AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan Over '15 Crore' Threat

Two days after AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan issued a communal remark of "15 crores will be tough on 100 crores", an FIR has been filed against him in Karnataka's Kalburgi. In the FIR filed on Friday night, he has been accused under section 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) of Indian Penal Code. The complaint has been filed by a private lawyer.

Earlier on Friday, sources said that he had been warned by his party but no action was taken. On Thursday, a video of Pathan surfaced in which he while addressing a rally Karnataka's Gulbarga instigated people and issued a communal remark: "15 crores (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores." The party chief was also on the stage when Pathan made the remarks.

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

After threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores', the former Byculla MLA also said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests.

"We have take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Waris Pathan: 'Why apologise?'

Later, when confronted for making a communal remark, Pathan refused to apologise. He blamed the BJP for making inflammatory comments. He insisted that he was the last person to speak against the country or any religion. Reasserting Muslims' claim over India, he alleged that BJP was trying to separate them from India.

"What kind of comments are being made by BJP leaders? Waris Pathan is the last person to speak against any religion or the country and will never do so. What is there to apologise? They are construing it in their own way," he said.

