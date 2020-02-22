Maharashtra Govt To Take Action Against AIMIM's Waris Pathan For '15 Cr Threat'

In a big development in the AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan's '15 cr' controversy, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday has assured that there will definitely be an inquiry into the case while addressing a press conference in Nagpur. Earlier on Friday, an FIR has been filed against Pathan in Karnataka's Kalburgi where he had spoken at an anti-CAA rally. The complaint has been filed by a private lawyer.

AIMIM's Waris Pathan makes hateful '15 cr vs 100 cr' threat, echoes Akbaruddin Owaisi

FIR against Waris Pathan

In the FIR filed on Friday night, he has been accused under section 117 (Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than ten persons), section 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc) of Indian Penal Code. Sources said that Pathan had been warned by his party but no action was taken. All political parties - BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP have condemned his remark.

FIR filed against AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan over '15 crore' threat

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

On Thursday, a video has surfaced showing AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan threatening '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores'. The former Byculla MLA while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Gulbarga on February 15 said that one must snatch 'Azadi' if not given. He added that the 'lionesses have made all sweat', referring to the Shaheen Bagh-like protests. AIMIM chief Owaisi who was in attendance at the rally is seen covering his face in response to Pathan's communal remark.

"We have take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

Waris Pathan's '15cr' threat invites BJP wrath; party seeks AIMIM neta's arrest at Byculla

Waris Pathan: 'Why apologise?'

Later, when confronted for making a communal remark, Pathan refused to apologise. He blamed the BJP for making inflammatory comments. He insisted that he was the last person to speak against the country or any religion. Reasserting Muslims' claim over India, he alleged that BJP was trying to separate them from India. BJP and other residents of Byculla have staged a protest against Pathan.

Shiv Sena threatens Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM after Waris Pathan's communal shocker