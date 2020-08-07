Centre Slams Mumbai Police In Bombay HC For 'questionable' Investigation In Sushant's Case

In a major development on Friday, the Centre has slammed Mumbai Police for their investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Central government has told the Bombay High Court that the way in which the Maharashtra government is handling this probe is 'questionable.' The Bombay High Court is hearing a PIL seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid several allegations of discrepancies in the Mumbai Police's probe into the late actor’s death.

The Centre has also objected to the Bihar IPS officer's 'forcible quarantine' in Mumbai and said that the other police officials were not met with such treatment. Centre also said that the CBI has registered an FIR in the matter after a notification was issued by the Central government.

READ | ED rejects Rhea Chakraborty's request to delay interrogation in Sushant's death probe

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police informed the top court that they will submit developments in the Sushnat's probe in a sealed cover. This comes after the Bihar government, earlier in the day filed an affidavit before the top court in response to Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai after Sushant's father filed an FIR against her.

The Bihar government in its affidavit, has told the Supreme Court that Rhea Chakraborty and her family members have painted a false picture of Sushant’s mental health after “grabbing” crores of rupees from him. The petition says that Rhea Chakrabarty got into a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput with ulterior motives of grabbing the late actor's money. It also accuses Rhea of having overdosed Sushant.

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates

BMC Releases Bihar IPS Officer from quarantine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was "forcefully quarantined" by the civic body after the officer arrived in Mumbai to Patna to investigate the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge missing late actor, niece's post will make you emotional

SC pulls up Mumbai police

Hearing Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai, the single-member Supreme court bench on August 5 refused to grant protection for Rhea from any coercive action and decided that the matter would be taken up for hearing again next week. The apex court gave the Maharasthra government and police three days' time to put on record all details pertaining to the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The Court assured that the concern raised by the late actor's family about the Mumbai Police destroying evidence should be taken care of. Moreover, the apex Court pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI registers FIR; Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel named