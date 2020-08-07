Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge missing late actor, niece's post will make you emotional

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is currently in the process of seeking ‘justice’ for the late actor as they grapple with the grief of his passing after close to two months now. One member of the family, however, seems to be oblivious to the sensational headlines that are doing the rounds in the case, and is still longing for the Chhichhore star. SSR’s dog Fudge still misses him and is ‘hopeful’ to see him.

Sushant’s dog Fudge misses him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika shared a snap of Fudge on her Instagram stories, where the pet seemed to be in search of something. She captioned the post, ‘He does still look up hopefully everytime the door opens.”

Fudge had been brought to Sushant’s father KK Singh’s home in Patna a few days ago. At that time, the late star’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti had expressed delight and shared a photograph of the two.

Previously, it was reported that Fudge was extremely saddened to not see Sushant and had stopped eating. Pictures of the pet watching Sushant’s pics on a mobile phone too had surfaced then. Some reports had also claimed that he had passed away of grief, but it was termed false later on.

Numerous pictures and videos of Sushant and the dog had gone viral after the later actor’s death on June 14. This included one where Sushant and Fudge are travelling on a boat and another where they are dancing excitedly on a Govinda song.

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others in the death investigation, after the controversy surrounding the Bihar Police, which had registered an FIR, its arrival in Mumbai amid Mumbai Police's investigation of the case. The Enforcement Directorate too is in the process of questioning Rhea Chakraborty, after questioning staffer Samuel Miranda and CA Sandeep Sridhar. Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

