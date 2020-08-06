Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI Registers FIR; Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Named

In a massive development in the mysterious death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI has registered a case pertaining to the matter. This comes after the Central Government accepted the Bihar Government's probe request in the matter. The CBI has registered a case against the Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda has also been named in the FIR.

#UPDATE - CBI registers case against 6 accused and others in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Central Bureau of Investigation https://t.co/ZINeUFNx7r — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation got in touch with the Bihar Police to collect all the details from their investigation in the matter. CBI’s elite SIT (Special Investigation Team) will probe Sushant Singh case. According to the sources, the SIT will be headed by Manoj Sashidhar, DIG Gagandeep Ghambir to supervise the probe and Anil Yadav will be the investigation officer.

READ | CBI’s Elite SIT To Probe Sushant Singh Death Case; DIG-level Supervisor And IO Appointed

READ | Bihar Police Writes To BMC Urging Release Of Quarantined Patna SP Vinay Tiwari

SC pulls up Mumbai police

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Mumbai authorities for quarantining the IPS officer from Patna, Bihar and said that it did not send a good message as all eyes were on the case. Justice Roy asked the officials to ensure everything was done in a professional manner.

The Mumbai Police has faced unprecedented heat over its probe in the mysterious death case which had furthered the demand for a CBI probe. Probe by an independent investigation agency had been demanded by several politicians and Bollywood personalities claiming several irregularities. While the Mumbai Police continues its inquest investigation, the SC has directed the Maharashtra government to place all records in the case before it by Saturday.

Republic TV's investigation in the case

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, friend Samuel Haokip, bodyguard, ambulance driver, cook, trainer and many others have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences, with numerous inconsistencies also coming to the fore. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.