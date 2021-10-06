Chennai: NIA arrests former LTTE Intelligence Wing Member In Vizhinjam Arms Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed on Wednesday, 6 October, that it has detained a Sri Lankan national and a former member of the intelligence branch of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Chennai, a major conspirator in the Vizhinjam Arms case in Kerala.

Satkunam alias Sabesan, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, 5 October, from his current residence in Chennai's Valsaravakkam in connection with the Vizhinjam Arms case for his involvement in the trafficking of arms and drugs from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and using the proceeds to further and support the revival of the LTTE, a Tamil militant organisation based in northeastern Sri Lanka.

The case was filed against six Sri Lankan nationals based on the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) complaint that five AK-47 rifles and thousands of rounds of 9mm ammunition, as well as 300 kg of heroin, were seized off the coast of Minicoy on March 18 this year during the interception of the fishing vessel Ravihansi by the Coast Guard.

Vizhinjam Arms case

According to the NIA investigation, the accused Satkunam organised conspiracy meetings of LTTE sympathisers in India and played a critical role in routing drug trafficking proceeds to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the rebirth of the LTTE.

In August, NIA personnel conducted searches at the homes of the accused and suspects engaged in the trafficking of weaponry, ammunition, and drugs from Iran and Pakistan to Sri Lanka, in the districts of Chennai and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, and Ernakulam in Kerala.

On August 2, 2021, the NIA took over the investigation and detained two additional suspects, Suresh and Soundarajan. Various incriminating materials, including publications connected to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation, and seven digital gadgets, including mobile phones, SIM cards, and tablets, were recovered during the searches, according to a prior statement from the agency.

Also, the NIA arrested a Sri Lankan national Arasaratinam Ramesh, 37, in connection with the Vizhinjam arms case in September from Kerala's Ernakulam, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official had said. A large number of narcotics was also recovered from a Sri Lankan fishing boat in the Arabian Sea in March, according to the official. The accused possessed five AK-47 firearms and 1,000 9mm rounds, the NIA official had added.

(with inputs from ANI/ PTI)

Image: PTI