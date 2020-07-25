Chennai Woman Withdraws Complaint Against ABVP National President Over Alleged Harassment

Amid the controversy over a complaint filed on Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) National President Dr Subbaiah Shanmugam, the complainant - a Mrs.Chandra Sampath, on Saturday, has withdrawn her complaint against him over allegations of harassment. Previously, the Chennai Adambakkam police had registered a case against the RSS-linked student body president for harassing the woman - who resided in the same building as Shanmugam - over a parking spot. The police had booked Shanmugam under three Sections of IPC 271, 427 prevention of TN women harassment act, after she alleged that Shanmugham had urinated at her doorstep and thrown garbage at her doorstep.

ABVP rubbishes harassment charges on its President by NSUI

Complaint against ABVP national president withdrawn

CM Uddhav Thackeray cautions against 'Mumbai COVID in control', refuses to reopen temples

ABVP calls it 'derogatory propaganda'

The video which has been circulated online by Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), has been rubbished by ABVP. Reacting to the issue, ABVP National General secretary Nidhi Tripathi said that Congress affiliated students' body is running malicious and derogatory propaganda against its National President and demanded an investigation into the claims made by NSUI. The RSS-affiliated organisation further said that the video which is being shared by Congress affiliated body is tampered and being used with malafide intentions. NSUI had demanded Shanmugam's sacking.

"NSUI is running a malicious, derogatory propaganda against Dr Subbiah Shanmugam with a tampered video purported as harassment. ABVP demands investigation to be done on the claims by NSUI which are libellous in nature and have invited legal action against the national office bearers of INC, IYC, and the NSUI.The video shared by NSUI with an allegation of harassment is tampered with and is being used with malafide intentions. The two families have discussed this within their housing society and have already concluded that the harassment allegations were caused due to misunderstandings and are untrue ," reads the statement released by ABVP.

Uddhav Thackeray slams Fadnavis' 'Maharashtra tour' of COVID areas, says 'Use technology'

NSUI demands ABVP chief's resignation

On Friday, NSUI had tweeted a video claiming that a woman was harassed by ABVP National President and no actions have been taken yet against him. Furthermore, NSUI demanded that ABVP President should be sacked with immediate effect. After the statement released by ABVP rubbished the claims of NSUI, the Congress affiliated body has alleged that ABVP pressuring complainant.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Update: Gehlot cabinet proposes calling Assembly on July 31