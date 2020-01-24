Chhapaak: Delhi HC Judge Recuses From Hearing Plea After Lawyer Files Contempt Proceedings

With Lawyer Aparna Bhat filing a contempt petition in the Delhi High Court against the makers of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone's film has been mired into yet another controversy. The plea has sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the makers for non-compliance of the High Court order directing respondents to give credit to the lawyer for her contribution towards making the film.

Delhi HC Judge recuses himself

In the latest development to it, a Delhi HC Judge recused himself from hearing the petition filed by the lawyer of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Justice AK Chawla stated that the matter will be heard by another bench on January 27th. Stating a reason for doing so, the Judge claimed that he has worked with Bhat before and hence he could not partake in the Judgement declaration.

Speaking to a news agency over the phone, Bhat said, “I have filed this petition as the makers have not included the credits in the copy of the film which is being screened internationally.” However, she stated that due credits were given to her in the film which was aired in India.

Earlier this month, the Patiala House Court had directed the makers of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak to give credit to the lawyer of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor on whom the film is based. Aparna Bhat had moved the court seeking a stay on the film after she was not credited in the movie. The changes were to be made before the film's release on January 10th, the court directed.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Deepika Padukone, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal. The film has had a slow run at the box office. The film's promotions became controversial on account of Deepika Padukone's sudden drop-in at a JNUSU protest, a day after the JNU campus witnessed shocking violence, following which a PR campaign leveraging Padukone's pictures from the visit was spotted by social media users.

