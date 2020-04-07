Chhattisgarh Police Launch App To Monitor Movement Of Those In Home Quarantine Amid Covid

In order to ensure that individuals in isolation do not violate home quarantine, Chhattisgarh police has developed an app called Raksha Serv to monitor the movement of those who have been asked to be at home.

App to monitor the movement

Covid Warriors #Raksha Serv App made by #Janjgir police to monitor movement of more than 6000 people in home quarantine for containment of Corona virus. App will send alert if person moves 200 mtrs away from their location. Also has hourly selfie feature for effective monitoring. pic.twitter.com/FzwF3U7nGI — Janjgir-Champa Police (@spjanjgirchampa) April 5, 2020

The mobile application will send an alert to the police if the person moves more than 20m away from the set location. The mobile app also has the facility to send a selfie every hour to ensure effective monitoring.

Security agencies across the country have developed innovative ways to ensure that those in quarantine stay at home and do not spread the virus.

Mohali police has also set up an app, which will help the police keep a close eye on the quarantined person with the help of geofencing of 500m. A dedicated control room was set up where a team will keep a close watch on such people and the police will also take legal action in case anyone is found to break the quarantine protocol.

Gujarat police, on the other hand, has launched a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based app is designed to not only restrict their movement but also keep a check on their health condition, said principal secretary (health), Jayanti Ravi. The app was launched in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Rajkot while the Municipal Corporation of Surat is already using the application to keep track of 3,600 home-quarantined people in the city, she further added.

While roughly 298 persons in Gujarat have been booked for violating home quarantine rules, another 3,600 persons in Surat were strictly asked by the State police to install "SMC COVID-19 Tracker" on their smartphones.

More than 4000 positive cases have been reported in India with more than 115 deaths due to the virus.

