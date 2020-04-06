'COVID Control' App By Mohali Police To Track Quarantined People Using Geo-fencing

In an innovative technique to keep a track of the people under quarantine, the Police of Mohali district has come up with COVID Control App which will help the police keep a close eye on the quarantined person with the help of geofencing of 500 metres. A dedicated control room was set up where a team will keep a close watch on such people and the police will also take legal action in case anyone is found to break the quarantine protocol.

READ | From US To UAE, Nations Queue Up To Ask India To Send Them Hydroxychloroquine Amid Covid

READ | Let There Be Light! Watch India's Dazzling 9-minute Expression Of Unity Versus Coronavirus

The app will have to be mandatorily installed on the phone of a quarantined individual and draw a virtual perimeter of about 500 metres for the geographical area where he is quarantined. If the individual is found to be violating his perimeter, an intimation will be sent to both, the administration control room as well as the quarantined individual. If the person concerned still breaches the perimeter then strict action will be taken against him.

The quarantined individual will also have to upload a selfie at regular intervals after which the system will match his location when the selfie is uploaded. The app will be open for all and will give out real-time information about all red zones and quarantined or infected areas. The platform can also be used by the health workers to monitor the condition of the quarantined person and communicate with them.

READ | Incredible! From US To Europe To China, Foreign Envoys Join India's Light Against Covid

READ | Tigers In New York Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19, First Known Case In World