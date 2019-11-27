Chidambaram Sent To Judicial Custody Till December 11 In ED's INX Media Case

In yet another setback to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, on Wednesday, a Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till December 11, in connection with the ED's INX media case. He was produced by the ED in the Rouse Avenue court after the expiration of his judicial custody, seeking a 14-day extension of custody. Chidambaram's counsels did not reportedly oppose this as the hearing on bail is still going on in Supreme Court.

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Sena-Cong-NCP meet to decide on portfolios ahead of CM oath

Chidamabaram on Maharashtra

Talking to media outside the court, as he was taken away into custody, he said, "It is the way you celebrate constitution day. It’s sad that the governor and the PM were involved in this," commenting on Maharashtra politics. The BJP-led govt in Maharashtra fell on Tuesday after Ajit Pawar pulled his support.

INX Media case: SC to hear Chidambaram's plea challenging Delhi HC's order denying bail

SC hears Chidambaram's plea

Currently, a three-judge panel is hearing Chidambaram's plea against Delhi High Court's order denying him bail. The Delhi HC had denied bail to him in the INX Media scam while maintaining that Chidambaram was not a flight risk. Since ED has alleged that Chidambaram has played a key role in the case, the court has denied him bail.

The 74-year old former Finance Minister who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the INX Media corruption case, is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in the ED's money laundering case. He was previously granted bail in the CBI's INX media case against him. On October 18, the CBI had filed a charge sheet in the INX Media scam in a Special court in Delhi, naming both the Chidambarams.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit Tihar Jail to meet P Chidambaram

INX Media case and Chidambaram

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Finance Minister. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017. Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI in connection with the INX Media case on August 22 from his New Delhi residence. He is currently been held in judicial custody in Tihar Jail after a Delhi Court dismissed his bail in the money laundering case of INX Media. Both agencies are still probing Chidambaram in the case.

Uddhav to invite cousin Raj Thackeray to oath ceremony as he becomes '1st Thackeray CM'