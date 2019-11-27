Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visit Tihar Jail To Meet P Chidambaram

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Tihar jail on Wednesday morning to meet former finance minister P Chidambaram in New Delhi. Apart from them, Karti Chidambaram also visited Tihar jail to meet his father. Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader, is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him last month in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

SC hearing

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of an appeal filed by Chidambaram challenging Delhi High Court order denying him bail in the INX Media money laundering case being probed by the ED for November 27. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a corruption case in this regard in May 2017. Later that year, the ED also lodged a money laundering case.

The Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case but was granted bail by the Supreme Court two months later. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16. He is presently in judicial custody till November 27.

What is the INX Media case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs 305 crore during Congress leader P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. According to the CBI, the Mukerjea couple, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance. Indrani Mukerjea turned approver in the case and gave a confessional statement to a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Indrani alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval.

