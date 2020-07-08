Christian Evangelist Burns Image Of Local Deity, Traditional Altar In Arunachal Pradesh

Religious conversion by force or by the lure of money is not new in Arunachal Pradesh. However, hurting religious sentiments of others have reached a new level in the State recently. One such particular incident has now created hullabaloo across Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident has been reported from Seppa in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. It has been learnt that Bima Tok, at whose residence the incident took place, was suffering from ailments for a long time. The Christian Evangelist allegedly took advantage of her illness and managed to convince her for religious conversion. On July 4, the pastor of Pentecostal Church, Taye Kadu, along with his associates Chatung Sopung and Tali Langdo with other members of Church brought all the religious symbols and images of indigenous faith including that of Lord Buddha and Lord Shiva and put them in a stack to set fire.

The pastor and his associates also set alight the image of Ane Donyi (Mother Sun), the local deity of Arunachal Pradesh, who is revered among all communities and tribes of the State.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from all sections of society. An FIR has been filed against the Church team by Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh, Nyishi Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society, All East Kameng Abotani Nyuibu Welfare Association, District Nyedar Namlo Committee and Nyishi Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society, East Kameng District Unit.

'Highly condemnable'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Paw Dawe, president of Nyishi Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society said, "Such incidents of forced conversions have been taking place in the State since a long time. It is highly condemnable as how the pastor Taye Kadu and his associates burnt the images of indigenous faith. We urge the State government to take strict action against them."

He further said that earlier there was no concrete evidence of such incidents taking place, but this time the evidence is viral across social media platforms. The organizations cited the Freedom of Religion Act of Arunachal Pradesh, 1978, and punishment under articles 295 A, 298 of IPC.

Meanwhile, when asked for their comments on the incident, the Arunachal Christian Forum declined to make any comment and said that they will react only after they get the internal committee report.

