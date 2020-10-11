CM Jagan Writes To CJI; Accuses Justice Ramana Of Colluding With TDP To Topple Andhra Govt

In a rare letter to Chief Justice of India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that next-in-line for CJI - Justice NV Ramana is trying to influence the High Courts due to his proximity with former CM Chandrababu Naidu. In an 8-page letter sent to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of being biased towards TDP and claimed that attempts are being made to topple his government. He has also accused him of influencing the sittings of the High Court in a way that matters important to Telegu Desam Party are allocated to few Honourable judges. Jagan also highlighted that Justice Ramana was a legal advisor and Additional Advocate General under the TDP government.

Jagan's 8-page letter to CJI

In his letter the Andhra CM has alleged the following:

“With a sense of pain and anguish at the politicisation of institutions personally monitored by Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu through honourable sitting Judges of Supreme Court, facts would clearly demonstrate that the august institution of the High Court is being used to destabilize and topple the democratically elected Government of the State of AP with indelible trail leading back to the overt and covert actions of Sri N Chandrababu Naidu through Honourable Sri Justice NV Ramana."



" Justice NV Ramana has been influencing sittings of the High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges and instances of how matters important to Telegu Desam Party have been allocated to few Honourable judges are enclosed in the annexure along with copies of orders passed. The above clearly demonstrates the nexus of Sri Justice NV Ramana, TDP, and few Honourable judges of the High Court."



Justice NV Ramana has been influencing sittings of the High Court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges and instances of how matters important to Telegu Desam Party have been allocated to few Honourable judges are enclosed in the annexure along with copies of orders passed. The above clearly demonstrates the nexus of Sri Justice NV Ramana, TDP, and few Honourable judges of the High Court." “Justice Ramana's proximity to Chandrababu Naidu is well known. I am making this statement with utmost responsibility. I may only bring it to your notice that a former judge of the honourable Supreme Court, Justice Chelameswar, placed this fact on record with EVIDENCE."

Jagan vs Judiciary

In the 18 months of Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has passed 100 orders nullifying various decisions by his government. Jagan's flagship three capital agenda went through a court battle, with HC directing to shift the Vigilance and Enforcement Department to Kurnool. However, HC again put work on hold after petition by a group of farmers. Similarly, HC ordered the Jagan government to remove the colour of his party from government buildings after the Jagan government introduced village secretariats before Panchayat polls, and painted it similar to that of the ruling party’s flag colour.

Another case that highlighted Jagan's tussle with High Court is related to rates of power purchase agreements (PPA) signed between the state-owned distribution companies and solar and wind power developers during the previous TDP government. Jagan has alleged that the rates were higher than other states and challenged it. The high court, however, said that that the state cannot seek changes to an agreement signed between a distribution company and a developer.

Another case pertaining to Jagan's family is about the murder case of Jagan’s uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy. The court directed the government to divest the state probe agencies of the case and hand it over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Vivekananda Reddy's daughter alleged delay in investigation. Moreover, the Telangana High Court directed the CBI special court handling Jagan’s disproportionate assets cases to wrap the case up at the earliest as per SC's order. Jagan Mohan Reddy is charged as a prime accused in several disproportionate asset cases. Reddy is currently out on bail.

