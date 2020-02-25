Bhim Army Chief Writes To Delhi LG, Seeks 'security' For Visit To Clash Affected Areas

The Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Bailjal after violent clashes between the pro and anti-CAA groups erupted in parts of the national capital. According to media reports, Chandra Shekhar Azad in his letter to Anil Baijal expressed concern for the 'safety and security of people belonging to the Muslim and Schedule Caste communities' living in the areas affected by violence.

As per reports, Chandra Shekhar Azad in his letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi also requested that he be provided adequate security for his visit to Delhi. The letter to the LG stated, "You are requested to kindly direct Delhi Police to provide adequate security for the visit. I would be grateful if you could direct concerned police officials to inform me time and date preferably tomorrow itself when I can undertake the visit.

Bhim Army Chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi saying 'I'm extremely concerned for safety&security of people belonging to Muslim&Scheduled Caste community in many parts of North East Delhi & wish to visit the areas affected by violence' — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

A day after the violence escalated in Northeast Delhi, the protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, as per reports. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, while heavy police security was deployed to the areas.

India has been gripped by various protests for the past two months over the Citizenship Amendment Act. Demonstrations by both pro and anti-CAA groups in the national capital have been continuing since early December after the bill was passed by both houses of parliament. The central government has made it clear on multiple occasions that it has no intention of withdrawing the controversial bill that allows minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to seek Indian citizenship.

