Complaint Filed Against BJP's Kapil Mishra For Allegedly Inciting Stone-pelting In Maujpur

A day after the stone-pelting clashed between CAA and anti-CAA protestors in Delhi's Maujpur, a complaint has been filed against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inflammatory social posts, incendiary speeches on Sunday at Maujpur. The complaint filed by six advocates of the Karkardooma court refers to Mishra's call to his supporters to stage a dharna at Maujpur against Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. Mishra had stated that he will not allow the creation of another Shaheen Bagh.

SHOCKING: Stone pelting allegedly between CAA, anti-CAA protestors in Delhi's Maujpur

Complaint filed against Kapil Mishra

The complaint stated that after Mishra and his supporters had assembled at Maujpur at 3 PM on Sunday and raised slogans against one particular community (Muslims). Moreover, after Mishra's speech stating as the Parliament has passed CAA, it will not be withdrawn due to 'Muslim women' protesting on the roads, the complaint alleges that stone-pelting began at Maujpur in which several were injured. Referring to Mishra's 3-day ultimatum to Delhi police, the complaint has asked Delhi police to book Mishtra under sections 147,148, 149, 153A, 153B, 120B of Damage of Public Property (DPP) Act.

BJP's Kapil Mishra declares 'won't allow second Shaheen Bagh' amid pro & anti-CAA protests

Maujpur stone-pelting & Kapil Mishra's threats

On Sunday, a clash began in Maujpur between CAA and anti CAA protestors in which several were injured. Maujpur is about 1.7 km away from Jaffrabad where protestors gathered on Saturday night and said that they would not move till the amended citizenship law is rolled back. Using tear gas and lathis, Delhi Police got the situation under control and is investigating the incident.

Earlier, taking to twitter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had said that he is in Maujpur in support of CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

Shaheen Bagh interlocutors submit sealed report to Supreme Court after 5 days of mediation

Jaffrabad & Jasola protests

Repeating a 'Shaheen Bagh-like' protest, a large number of people including around 500 women gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area on Saturday night to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Protestors have stated they will not move from the site until the Centre revokes CAA. Meanwhile, several Delhi residents staged a dharna in Jasola Vihar - a locality outside Shaheen Bagh protesting against the roads blocked. On the other hand, after five days of mediation, the Shaheen Bagh interlocutors have submitted their mediation reports in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Shaheen Bagh mediator terms protests 'peaceful', files affidavit in SC against roadblocks