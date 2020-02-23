BJP's Kapil Mishra Declares 'won't Allow Second Shaheen Bagh' Amid Pro & Anti-CAA Protests

Retaliating to the 'Shaheen-Bagh like' protests at Jaffrabad, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on Sunday, stated that another Shaheen Bagh won't be allowed to be created in Delhi while talking to the media near Jaffrabad metro station. Furthermore, he added that as the Parliament has passed CAA, it will not be withdrawn due to 'Muslim women' protesting on the roads. He stated that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh.

Kapil Mishra: 'Won't allow another Shaheen Bagh'

Now at Muajpur in suport of CAA



मौजपुर चौक पर जाफराबाद के सामने



कद बढ़ा नहीं करते

एड़ियां उठाने से

CAA वापस नहीं होगा

सड़कों पर बीबियाँ बिठाने से pic.twitter.com/yUC5BOBR6H — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 23, 2020

Jaffrabad & Jasola protests

Repeating a 'Shaheen Bagh-like' protest, a large number of people including over 1,000 women gathered at Jaffrabad metro station area on Saturday night to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Protestors have stated they will not move from the site until the Centre revokes CAA. Meanwhile, several Delhi residents are staging a dharna in Jasola Vihar - a locality outside Shaheen Bagh protesting against the roads blocked. Similar pro-CAA protests led by Kapil Mishra are staging a counter-protest against the Shaheen Bagh protests.

Shaheen mediator blames police

Earlier in the day, Former Chief Information Officer Wajahat Habibullah who has been assisting the SC-appointed Shaheen Bagh interlocutors with mediation has filed an affidavit stating that the protests against the CAA-NRC-NPR were peaceful. Moreover, he has mentioned that the police (UP and Delhi) have blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh. This comes amidst the Uttar Pradesh police reopening one side of the Kalindi-Kunj road, on Saturday after temporarily reopening the Noida-Faridabad road. While all roads close to the area have been closed by the UP Police due to the continued protests, Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch has predominantly been in focus due to the large-scale gathering.

Shaheen Bagh mediation

Five days of the mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde to persuade them on shifting the protest site have not resulted in any breakthrough yet. But, a delegation of Shaheen Bagh women protestors who met Ramachandran on Saturday, set seven conditions ranging for the demand of protection if the road is reopened to no NPR in Delhi to revocation of cases against student protestors. The next hearing is on Monday.