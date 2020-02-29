The Debate
Complaint Filed Against WSJ On Alleged Misreporting Of IB Officer's Murder In Delhi Riots

Law & Order

A complaint has been filed against Wall street journal with the Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Police, stated Prasar Bharti on Friday.

Police

A complaint has been filed against the Wall Street Journal with the Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Police, stated Prasar Bharti on Friday. The complaint has been filed regarding alleged misreporting during the Delhi riots on murder of IB official Ankit Sharma. While the Journal quoted IB officer's brother as having said that Ankit was killed by a mob chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Prasar Bharti stated that his brother has clarified that it was "a lie." 

Speaking to Prasar Bharti,  Ankur Sharma, brother of martyred IB official discredited the journal and said: "I never gave such a statement to Wall Street Journal. This is a ploy to defame my brother and my family. Wall Street Journal is lying."

AAP leader's alleged involvement

The violence which broke out in the North-east region of Delhi has claimed 43 lives and left several injured. On Wednesday, the body of Sharma was found in a drain near his home in Jaffrabad. He was allegedly killed by a mob. According to the family, an AAP leader Tahir Hussain orchestrated the brutal killing. AAP has suspended the leader till the investigation on him is complete. 

Read: Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer Ankit Sharma Martyred; Body Recovered Amid Delhi Violence

Ankit Sharma's brother speaks to Republic

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma's brother explained the sequence of events that unfolded on Tuesday leading to the former's brutal death. Mentioning that Sharma left for work, as usual, his brother noted that he tried to disperse a riotous mob. However, in this process, AAP leader Tahir Hussain's men took away Sharma and 4 other individuals despite his repeated pleas for peace. 

Delhi Violence: Family Of Martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma Alleges AAP Neta's Involvement

