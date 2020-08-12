Last Updated:

Congress & BJP Respond To Fatal Bengaluru Violence; Malviya Sees 'Delhi Riots Template'

Three people have died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Here's how the BJP & Congress have reacted

Congress

Reacting to the violence which broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night over a derogatory social media post, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday condemned the "communally provocative offensive post on social media". Taking to Twitter, he appealed all to remain calm and peaceful. He said that the police must find out the source from which the post originated rather than taking cognisance of only those who shared it. 

'Police must find out the source'

'Is this the new template?'

Meanwhile, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said the violence which happened in Bengaluru has "an eerie" similarity with the riots in Delhi in February this year. He asked whether targeting the state, attacking the police, burning down assets of the establishment, unleashing planned chaos and anarchy in important Indian cities is the "new template"

In connection with the incident, the Bengaluru Police have arrested 110 accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police, said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew was also arrested for sharing a 'derogatory' post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

The Police Commissioner further appealed to everyone to cooperate with the force in order to maintain peace.

Bengaluru violence

Three people have died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, the police said. Curfew was imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits after violence broke out in the area. Earlier, Murthy's house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.

