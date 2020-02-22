Nirbhaya Case: Convict Vinay Sharma's Lawyer AP Singh Alleges 'foul Play' By Tihar Jail

After a Delhi court on Saturday reserved its order on the application filed by one of the death row convicts, Vinay Sharma, convicts' advocate AP Singh alleged foul play by the Tihar Jail authorities and sought the court's direction to call for CCTV footage of February 18. He claimed that Vinay's arm was fractured and that there was a plaster on his arm when he met him on the day.

Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court sought a response from Tihar jail authorities on a plea by Vinay Sharma. Vinay Sharma had filed a petition seeking better treatment for his claimed mental illness, schizophrenia and head, and arm injuries. If the mental illness had been properly treated, the health condition of the convict would have been better, he added.

Singh also broke down in the court during the arguments and said that everybody was making a mockery of him outside when he was only discharging his duty towards the Constitution of India.

READ: Nirbhaya: Tihar jail writes letter to all four convicts regarding last meeting with family

Public prosecutor refutes AP Singh's submission

Public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad, appearing for Tihar Jail, stated that AP Singh had made wrong submissions that Vinay's hand was fractured and said that there was no fracture or plaster on his hand. Ahmad also stated that convict Vinay Sharma had made two phone calls recently to his mother and his lawyer and asked why was his lawyer claiming that Vinay was not in a position to identify his mother.

Meanwhile, a fresh death warrant has been issued for the four death row convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh, for their hanging at 6 am on March 3.

READ: Nirbhaya: Court seeks Tihar jail authorities' reply on convict Vinay's plea for medical treatment

'Delay Tactics'

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victime has criticized the latest plea filed by those convicted in the Nirbhaya rape case and has accused the lawyer of the convicts of using tactics to delay the eventual hanging of the convicts. Asha Devi said, "Convict's lawyer now does not have anything.. he is misguiding the court to delay the justice. Not Vinay Singh, it is him who needs rest. Vinay is absolutely fine, he is mentally stable."

The remarks come after Vinay Sharma's lawyer, AP Singh, earlier told the court that Vinay was suffering from acute mental illness due to which the death sentence cannot be carried out. As there is a medical room and doctors in Tihar, no death row convicts will be taken outside the jail.

On Thursday, February 20, a Delhi court on Thursday sought response from Tihar jail authorities on a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, seeking better treatment for his claimed mental illness, schizophrenia and head and arm injuries. Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana directed the prison authorities to file its reply on the plea by Vinay Kumar Sharma on Saturday.

READ: Nirbhaya: Asha Devi calls out convict's lawyer, says he is using tactics to misguide court

READ: Delhi court seeks Tihar jail's reply on Nirbhaya convict's plea claiming 'schizophrenia'