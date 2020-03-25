West Bengal: Cop Gets Assaulted By A Violator While Performing His Duty Amid Lockdown

In a shocker of an incident from West Bengal, essential security providers had to face misbehaviour for doing their duties amidst a nationwide lockdown on Wednesday. A lady attacked a policeman after the car was stopped at a Naka checking during the lockdown in Bengal.

The incident took place at PNB More in Saltlake, where officials from Bidhannagar City Police were checking vehicles and were trying to impose the lockdown. A lady and her friend had booked a cab and could not satisfy the cops why she was out. On being stopped, the agitated woman spat on the officer’s uniform and abused him. The woman even tried to bite the cop. Later the lady, her friend and the driver of the car were arrested by Bidhannagar Police.

CM Mamata Banerjee raises lockdown's seriousness

Various scenes of violation of lockdown were seen throughout the day in bits and parts but nothing of this sort was evident. In areas, where people were seen assembling without a reason, police were quick to take them to the task but this was an extremely unprecedented situation where the violator dared to assault the cop who was doing his duty. The policeman had asked them the medical certificates or documents which they had to carry as the woman stated she was ill.

The lockdown's seriousness was raised by the Chief Minister herself who lashed out on people who are taking it casually and venturing out. She categorically mentioned the ones who are playing gully cricket should stop it immediately asked police to take anyone's violation of the law, a day back before her surprise visits throughout the city to check the seriousness of the lockdown. Even on Wednesday, she mentioned the seriousness of the lockdown and how violators won't be dealt with easily.

As of Tuesday, there has been a total arrest of 1302 persons in which 640 for disorderly conduct and 662 were booked under Section of 188 Indian Penal Code for violating lockdown order.

