Delhi Police To Quiz Those Who Helped Tahir Hussain Hide; Stepbrother Asked To Join Probe

After Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday, it has now come to light that the Delhi riots accused was reportedly hiding at Zakir Nagar area to evade arrest. The sources privy to the investigation have confirmed that those who helped Tahir in evading from the cops and sheltering him will be questioned.

Sources also informed that on February 27, Tahir had met several people in the Zafrabad area of the National Capital and was living in the same area for over 2 days. The Police sources confirmed that to divert the Delhi Police's attention, Tahir was using alternative cell numbers.

"He knew that we would be tracking him, so he was using multiple numbers. He managed to give us the slip many times. Our 1000 cops were pressed into service," said the source. Adding further, the source stated that around 50 police teams raided these locations along with the Tajpur area team in Amroha, but he managed to flee every time.

"Around half a dozen suspects who were spotted engaging in arson with him have been identified, which also includes his stepbrother Shah Alam. He has been asked to join the probe," the source said.

Police officials also confirmed that the suspended AAP councilor had been using the same SUV which was used by a Senior Member of the Aam Aadmi party during Delhi elections. However, the SUV was owned by him (Tahir).

Stating that the cops have not been able to retrieve Tahir's cellphone which was used during the Delhi riots, the source said, "This cell phone contains crucial and substantive evidence against him and other culprits."

Tahir to undergo Narco test?

As a part of further investigations, the Crime Branch will take Tahir to multiple places across Delhi to collect evidence. He has told the cops that he is ready to undergo a Narco test to prove his innocence. He had also moved an anticipatory bail plea but, later surrendered before Rouse Avenue Court. Tahir's name has been mentioned in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma.

