Delhi Police Arrests Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain As Court Rejects Surrender Plea

A Delhi Court on Thursday has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain who was linked to the death of an IB officer killed in Delhi riots. He was then arrested by the Delhi Police. Hussian was booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of the IB Officer. Earlier, he had surrendered before the court, however, the Court dismissed Hussain's surrender plea in the murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma, stating that it is outside its jurisdiction.

Delhi court rejects ex-AAP Councillor Tahur Hussain's plea seeking to surrender before court, says not within our jurisdiction — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2020

READ | Tahir Hussain seeks anticipatory bail while on the run; Delhi Court to hear petition

FIR filed against Tahir Hussain

Hussian has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of the IB Officer. This is one of the 48 cases that is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. As per reports, the complaint was lodged at Dayalpur Police Station by deceased Ankit Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar.

READ | 'Goons Threw Petrol Bombs, Fired From Tahir Hussain's Residence': Deceased IB Staffer's Dad In FIR

Tahir Hussain suspended from AAP

On February 27, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi violence, in which 42 people have died as per the latest count. A look through his factory in Delhi had revealed remains of what were unmistakably rioting materials.

READ | Delhi Gunman Shahrukh Says He Fired In Heat Of Moment; Not Part Of Any Conspiracy: Police

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On February 26, the family of martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma had alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer, adding that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought by Hussain. Delhi Police had later conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory and confirmed the presence of petrol bombs and stones.

READ | IB Officer Ankit Sharma Stabbed 400 Times By Multiple People Claim Autopsy Tests: Sources