Tahir Hussain Seeks Anticipatory Bail While On The Run; Delhi Court To Hear Petition

Expelled AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain who has been absconding after he was linked to the death of an IB officer in the Delhi violence, has filed for an anticipatory bail in Delhi Court. Hussian has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of the IB Officer. His plea is set to be heard by the Karkardooma Court on Wednesday.

As per sources in the Crime Branch, Hussain has claimed that since he is not the main accused in the case he should be granted bail. The expelled AAP Councillor has also claimed that he is a victim as he was attacked in the riots and is being framed by the Opposition. However, Hussain has alleged that the petrol bombs found at his building were planted by others and that his building was occupied by rioters.

FIR filed against Tahir Hussain

Hussian has been booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for the murder of the IB Officer. This is one of the 48 cases that is being probed by the two SITs constituted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. As per reports, the complaint was lodged at Dayalpur Police Station by deceased Ankit Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar.

Tahir Hussain suspended from AAP

On February 27, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suspended Councillor Tahir Hussain from the primary membership of the party, pending the police investigation in his suspected role in the Delhi violence, in which 42 people have died as per the latest count. A look through his factory in Delhi had revealed remains of what were unmistakably rioting materials.

IB Officer's family alleges murder-link with Tahir Hussain

On February 26, the family of martyred IB Officer Ankit Sharma had alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer, adding that Hussain had housed multiple goons at his place. They also alleged that Hussain is in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords and that Sharma was allegedly murdered in Chand Bagh by 'outsider goons' brought by Hussain. Delhi Police had later conducted raids at Hussain's residence and factory and confirmed the presence of petrol bombs and stones.

North-East Delhi Violence

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, claimed 47 lives and left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on February 27 evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and it soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary forces were called in and on February 26 and the Delhi High Court had stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace, meeting on Tuesday and discussing the riots.

